SBS drops Day 1 teaser for 'Super Concert - Super ON:TACT' online concert featuring MONSTA X, ITZY, and Stray Kids

SBS's 'Super Concert' is coming soon!

On September 13 KST, the network revealed the concert's Day 1 promotional video, announcing which K-Pop acts will be performing on the first day of the concert series - ITZY, MONSTA X, and Stray Kids. Day 1 of 'Super Concert' will be held on September 27 and kicks off four consecutive Sundays where fans can watch their favorite artists live and online.





Meanwhile, tickets are available for purchase through Interpark and Gmarket. Other confirmed acts to perform in later days of the event include Seventeen, TXT, AB6IX, ATEEZ, MAMAMOO, CRAVITY, (G)I-DLE, The Boyz, and TREASURE.

Check out the promotional trailer above!