Golden Child announces comeback is coming soon in surprise teaser video

Golden Child's comeback is only a few weeks away!

On September 13 KST, the Woollim Entertainment boy group revealed a short video alluding to their October comeback. In the clip, the members are seen talking to one another in a KakaoTalk-style group chatroom, discussing how they need to rehearse for their comeback. When member Young Taek asks group leader Daeyeol when the comeback date is, the date October 7, 2020 flashes across the screen.

Meanwhile, Golden Child held online concert 'Now' that same day at 3 PM KST, which is when the surprise announcement originally aired.

Stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!