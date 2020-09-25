4

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

OnlyOneOf release intriguing new video titled "Official Guide to OnlyOneOf (&Only)"

On September 26, OnlyOneOf released an intriguing and mysterious 1-minute video clip titled "Official Guide to OnlyOneOf (&Only)".

The boy group had successfully made their comeback with the title song "a sOng Of ice & fire" from their latest single album 'Produced by [ ] Part 2'.

They made their comeback just a month ago and now released a short clip alluding to another work to be released. The video shows the members posing for a pictorial while the narration introduces the universe of OnlyOneOf and how their universe is created.

Watch OnlyOneOf's video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

