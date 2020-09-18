21

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

New girl group XUM make an entrance in 'Ddalala' debut MV teaser

AKP STAFF

New girl group XUM have dropped their music video teaser for "Ddalala"!

In the MV teaser, XUM make an entrance as they walk into two lines of dancers. As previously reported, the 3-member girl group, including DayeonBaekah, and Iaan, branched off of Neon Punch, who officially disbanded, and they'll be making their debut after a delay due to COVID-19 testing.

XUM's "Ddalala" drops on September 24 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser? 

1

AnonymousInsider849 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Definitely promise here.

0

lovethykpop144 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Looks interesting. I’m intrigued. Will definitely be checking out their debut.

