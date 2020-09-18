New girl group XUM make an entrance in 'Ddalala' debut MV teaser

New girl group XUM have dropped their music video teaser for "Ddalala"!



In the MV teaser, XUM make an entrance as they walk into two lines of dancers. As previously reported, the 3-member girl group, including Dayeon, Baekah, and Iaan, branched off of Neon Punch, who officially disbanded, and they'll be making their debut after a delay due to COVID-19 testing.



XUM's "Ddalala" drops on September 24 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser?



