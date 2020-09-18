93

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

TREASURE bleed from the heart in 'I Love You' MV

TREASURE have dropped their music video for "I Love You".

In the MV, TREASURE start out with a bleeding heart until they dance against a beautiful blue sky, red sunset, and rushing water. "I Love You" is the title song of the group's second single album 'The First Step: Chapter Two', and it's about feeling intrigued and drawn to someone until you realize you're in love with them.

Watch TREASURE's "I Love You" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

thealigirl85,281 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

They’ve done it again! I love the song and BLT sounds good too

8

kxk6,591 pts 1 day ago 3
1 day ago

they killed it once again cute concept and a badass concept all in one song no one is doing it like them that's right ❗️❗️❗️

