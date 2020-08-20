Girl group XUM to undergo COVID-19 testing after staff member is exposed

Girl group XUM will be undergoing COVID-19 testing after an agency staff member was exposed to a confirmed patient.



On August 20, XUM's label A100 Entertainment told media outlets, "A staff member met an acquaintance who had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient on the 17th. The staff and the members were all in one place. We're going to take a COVID-19 test."



In related news, XUM is an upcoming 3-member unit girl group that branched off from Neon Punch, who officially disbanded after 2 years. XUM, including members Dayeon, Baekah, and Iaan, are set to drop their debut single album 'Ddalala' on August 25 KST, but it's unsure whether COVID-19 testing will affect their schedule.



Stay tuned for updates on XUM.