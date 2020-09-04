MONSTA X's Shownu makes surprise appearance as a 'Rain imposter' on this week's 'Hidden Singer 6'

The September 4 broadcast of JTBC's 'Hidden Singer 6' featured top singer/actor Rain!

On this episode, Rain went up against 6 of his best "imposters", and sang many of his past hits including "Bad Guy", "Love Song", "How To Avoid The Sun", and more! Each of Rain's "imposters" on this episode alarmed the celebrity panelists, audience members, and viewers at home with their unbelievable impersonations of Rain's voice. However, one "imposter" garnered attention from the celebrity panelists in particular, because he was well-known by most of them!

When the "imposters" introduced themselves after round 2, a well-known celebrity - MONSTA X's Shownu - introduced himself as contestant #4 Son Hyun Woo. He then revealed that he nurtured his dream of becoming a singer and a performer after seeing Rain's "Bad Guy". Rain, who met Shownu as a trainee in the past, recalled what a charismatic and passionate look Shownu had in his eyes as a trainee, and how years later, Shownu had fulfilled all of his dreams as a respectable hoobae artist. Later, Shownu also dedicated a chic dance performance of "Bad Guy" along with his fellow "imposters".

Check out some clips from this week's 'Hidden Singer 6' above and below!