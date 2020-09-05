Refund Sisters produced by Ji Mi Yoo reveal their official stage names + leader Lee Hyori introduces her boyfriend 'George Lee'

MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo' has unveiled a pre-release clip ahead of this week's episode, airing later tonight on September 5 at 6:30 PM KST!

This week, entertainment producer Ji Mi Yoo (Yoo Jae Suk) carried out an online conference with his anticipated new girl group, the Refund Sisters. During the online conference, Ji Mi Yoo also introduced viewers to each of the Refund Sisters members' official stage names for the first time ever!

Previously, leader Lee Hyori's stage name was decided as Chun Ok. Now, Chun Ok's fellow members include Man Ok (Uhm Jung Hwa), Eun Bi (Jessi), and Sil Bi (MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa)! Also during the beginning of their online conference, leader Chun Ok introduced everyone to her "downtown baby", her boyfriend George Lee (Lee Sang Soon)!



Meanwhile on this episode, producer Ji Mi Yoo and Refund Sisters leader Chun Ok continued to have clashing opinions on the group's debut project. In addition, this week's 'Hangout With Yoo' will continue the search for the most capable managers in the entertainment industry to aid Ji Mi Yoo in the production of the Refund Sisters. Look forward to some hilarious manager position interviews with ZE:A's Kwanghee, Kim Jong Min, and more, on the September 5 airing of 'Hangout With Yoo'!