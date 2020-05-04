H&D (Lee Han Gyul & Nam Do Hyun) to debut in a new 8-member boy group this fall

On May 5, PocketDol Studio (also known as MBK Entertainment) confirmed to media outlets, "Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun will be making their debut in a full group this fall, after joining up with the rookie boy group trainees. This project was in progress since last year, and due to the fact that Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun have returned from their project group X1 early, they are able to participate in the boy group's full debut."

While PocketDol Studio has not released any specific details regarding their upcoming new boy group, it's likely that the group consists of 8-members, as indicated by press image below.

Meanwhile, Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun recently made their due debut as H&D in February of this year, holding their 1st fan meeting. The two also released their 1st mini album 'Soulmate' last month.

Are you excited to see these two former X1 members debuting in a completely new group?

