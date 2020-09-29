Super Junior's Ryeowook leaves a message of apology toward fans after his recent dating news with singer/actress Ari

On September 30, Super Junior's Ryeowook (33) dedicated a sincere message to fans via the group's official online fan community 'Lysn'.

Ryeowook began, "I know many of you were waiting, and I'm sorry for the late message. No matter what I say, nothing will change the fact that E.L.Fs were hurt from the news and thinking about that, I had no idea where to start and how to address you all so I spent a lot of time debating."

The idol continued, "I'm so sorry for revealing the person that I'm seeing to you all this way. When I think about it all now, I think many E.L.Fs showed me respect and privacy even during the days leading up to my relationship with this person, and I should have acted with more concern for your respect. I'm reflecting on my actions, and I think the current confusion is a result of my lack of respect."

Ryeowook then also referenced some of the malicious rumors going around involving the former TAHITI member and actress, Ari (26). "It's true that I am seeing the person whom you all are talking about. But the numerous misunderstandings which are being spread around as if they were true, none of those things have ever come across my mind or in conversation, they are all far from the truth. To me, Super Junior and E.L.F are very precious, and I'm disappointed with the fact that there are so many false rumors going around," he shared.

Finally, Ryeowook wrapped up with, "My actions ended up hurting E.L.Fs. You loved me and trusted me even though I was lacking, and all I have now is feelings of apology. I'm also deeply sorry to my members who must have also been very surprised, and I will do my best to think and act more carefully from now on. I will become a Ryeowook who can return your faith and support in me with more responsibility than before. I will do my absolute best so that no more harm comes across our Super Junior promotions, which is first and foremost in my heart always."







Earlier on September 30, Label SJ confirmed to various media outlets that Super Junior's Ryeowook is currently in a relationship with the former TAHITI member and currently promoting actress, Ari.

