Maroo Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group Ghost9 has rolled out new individual visual films of members Lee Taeseung, Son Junhyung, and Hwang Dongjun!

Today's three members continue the repetitive theme of ferocious, emo youths filled with rebellion, donning on black leather, smokey makeup, etc. Ghost9's official debut with their 1st mini album 'Pre Episode 1: Door' is coming up later this month, on September 23 at 6 PM KST.

Have you found a bias in Ghost9 yet?