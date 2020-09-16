8

WEi unveil charismatic debut concept photos of Kim Dong Han, Yoo Yong Ha, & Kang Suk Hwa for 1st mini album 'Identity: First Sight'

OUI Entertainment's first ever K-Pop boy group WEi has unveiled new debut concept photos of members Kim Dong Han, Yoo Yong Ha, and Kang Suk Hwa, ahead of the upcoming release of their 1st mini album 'Identity: First Sight'!

Similar to 'i' version teaser images of members Kim Yo Han, Kim Jun Seo, and Jang Dae Hyun yesterday, today's WEi members also pull off intense, all-black styles, taking onlookers' breaths away with their charisma. There's still some time left before WEi's official debut on October 5 at 6 PM KST, so fans can look forward to more debut teasers including the boys' 'WE' version concept photos, plus more. 

Are you ready for WEi's anticipated fall debut?

Summer101515 pts 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

dayyuumm these boys are cuteee afff

xx-jenn-xx4,780 pts 25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago

Okay I'm ready for this group...1the9 members yep lets go

Share

