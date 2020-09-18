Cast of tvN's 'New Journey To The West' season 8 ask you to tune in next month dressed in their folktale costumes!





The first full set of costumes for tvN's 'New Journey To The West' season 8 has been revealed!

This upcoming season will be subtitled 'New Journey To The West - A Long Long Time Ago...', adopting the theme of Korean folktales! As a result, it looks like many of the cast members including Kang Ho Dong, Lee Soo Geun, Super Junior's Kyuhyun, WINNER's Song Min Ho, and Block B's P.O have transformed into some well-known Korean folktale characters, while Eun Ji Won stands out as the odd one out in his angry bird costume.





Filming for 'New Journey To The West' season 8 is currently taking place remotely, per COVID19 precautionary protocol. According to tvN, the cast and crew decided to travel to a remote location near Jirisan (Mount Jiri/Chiri), known as the tallest peak in mainland South Korea. The crew is also traveling with a resident COVID19 prevention team.

The brand new season 8 of tvN's 'New Journey To The West - A Long Long Time Ago...', filmed in South Korea's Jirisan, premieres this October 9 at 9:10 PM KST! Are you pumped for this new season?