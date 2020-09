Red Velvet's Wendy will be featured in her first magazine pictorial since recovering from her pelvis and wrist injuries!

On September 18, fashion and beauty magazine 'Beauty+' released two preview cuts of Wendy as one of the featured stars of its upcoming October edition. In her preview cuts, Wendy melts fans with her lovely smile while rocking long brown hair and choppy bangs.

Can't wait to see more of Wendy's 'Beauty+' pictorial!