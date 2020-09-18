Watch BTS give a special live address at South Korea's Blue House for National Youth Day!

BTS have been invited as special speakers for the first official 'National Youth Day Celebration Event' hosted by South Korea's Blue House!

On this day, BTS will be joining president Moon Jae In as honorary speakers, addressing South Korea's proud youth with an encouraging message. The BTS members will also have the honor of presenting the National History Museum with a special gift, which will be unveiled 20 years from now at the '20th National Youth Day Celebration Event' in 2039.

Tune in to the exciting event live, above starting on September 18 at 9 PM EST (September 19 at 10 AM KST)!

