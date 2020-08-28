Yoo Jae Suk & Jessi go head to head in new preview for 'The Sixth Sense', premiering next week

tvN's anticipated new mystery/game variety show 'The Sixth Sense' premieres next week, on September 3 at 9 PM KST!

While you're waiting until then, the program has revealed a brand new preview for the big premiere episode featuring host Yoo Jae Suk, cast members Jeon So Min, Jessi, Lovelyz's Lee Mi Joo, Oh Na Ra, and guest player Lee Sang Yup. 'The Sixth Sense' is a puzzle-solving game show where the cast must uncover one "false" item hidden among various "true" items.

In the preview for next's week's premiere episode above, viewers can see just how much Yoo Jae Suk and Jessi might end up arguing throughout the series, as the cast members divide up into separate teams and compete.

Will you be watching tvN's 'The Sixth Sense'?