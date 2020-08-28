13

Posted 2 hours ago

Pledis Entertainment announces launch of NU'EST's official Weverse Shop

On August 29, Pledis Entertainment confirmed the upcoming launch of NU'EST's official Weverse Shop, as the group prepares to join the online fan platform next. 

The Weverse Shop provides global fans with the opportunity to access exclusive artist merchandise previously unavailable worldwide, as in the past, official fan club memberships and official fan club merchandise was only available to Korean fans. NU'EST's Weverse Shop will launch this coming September 8 at 12 AM KST. For full details, visit here

Stay tuned for even more updates including NU'EST's official addition to Weverse, plus more!

sammie10180:


Finally, I have been looking for Nu'est merchandise everywhere.

xx-jenn-xx:


wever is such a confusing app :( but that's great for the fans!

Share



