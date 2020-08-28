Raina joins T-ara's Soyeon & Crayon Pop's Soyul in new girl group reboot program 'Miss Back' hosted by Baek Ji Young

Former After School member Raina will be joining MBN's upcoming girl group reboot program, 'Miss Back' hosted by Baek Ji Young.

Other former girl group members confirmed for the program include T-ara member Soyeon and former Crayon Pop member Soyul, also known as Moon Hee Jun's wife and JamJam's mother. While the exact format of the series is currently unknown, these former girl group members will be working with producer/mentor Baek Ji Young to start off a new leg of their musical careers, as often times, former girl group members had to halt their activities due to various unwanted circumstances.

MBN's 'Miss Back' is expected to premiere some time in October of this year. Who else do you want to see on the show?