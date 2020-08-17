WINNER celebrates 6-year debut anniversary with fans through touching MV for 'Well'

WINNER is celebrating their debut anniversary with a special treat for fans!

On August 17 KST, their agency YG Entertainment unveiled a commemorative music video for the song "Well," a B-side track off of their most recent album 'Remember.' In the video, whose alternate title is '6th Anniversary Photo Studio,' fans can follow WINNER through fun and sentimental photos taken throughout the years, from their '2014 S/S' era to 'Remember.'

The video ends with the message: "August 17, 2020 - All Inner Circles who found 'WINNER Photo Studio'! Today as well, we are thankful that we could become a page inside your good memories. We love you."





Meanwhile, WINNER made their debut with singles "Empty" and "Color Ring" on August 17, 2014. Currently, members Lee Seung Hoon and Kim Jin Woo are serving their military service; however, Song Min Ho and Kang Seung Yoon are scheduled to both be making solo comebacks later this year.

Check out the music video above!