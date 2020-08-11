Soyu drops 'Gotta Go' performance MV

Soyu has dropped his performance music video for "Gotta Go".
In the performance MV, Soyu performs her new track on the runway and in the waiting room. "Gotta Go" is an upbeat, energetic track about not worrying about the small things and doing things your own way.
Watch Soyu's "Gotta Go" performance MV above and her previous MV here if you missed it.
