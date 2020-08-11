3

0

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 13 minutes ago

Soyu drops 'Gotta Go' performance MV

AKP STAFF

Soyu has dropped his performance music video for "Gotta Go".

In the performance MV, Soyu performs her new track on the runway and in the waiting room. "Gotta Go" is an upbeat, energetic track about not worrying about the small things and doing things your own way.

Watch Soyu's "Gotta Go" performance MV above and her previous MV here if you missed it. 

  1. Soyu
  2. GOTTA GO
0 142 Share 100% Upvoted
Soyu
Soyu drops 'Gotta Go' performance MV
12 minutes ago   0   142
misc.
Woo Won Jae drops 'Used To' MV
2 hours ago   0   392
BTS, V
It's 2020 and is BTS V still a hidden member?
16 hours ago   51   24,670

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND