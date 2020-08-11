ONO Entertainment responds to Yoon Hee Seok's post about leaving Limitless

ONO Entertainment has responded to Yoon Hee Seok's post about leaving Limitless.



On August 11, Yoon Hee Seok explained why he wanted to leave Limitless on Instagram after announcing his decision this past May. In a concerning post, he alleges he attempted self-harm due to internal struggles within his group and the label. ONO Entertainment stated as follows:





"We wish to give our official statement regarding Limitless member Yoon Hee Seok. Firstly, we wish to sincerely apologize to the fans who love Limitless for bringing such unfortunate news in such troubled times. The controversy related to Limitless member Yoon Hee Seok resulted from a difference in opinion in the process of him leaving the group.



After countless conversations with Yoon Hee Seok, we came to the decision to respect his opinion that he could no longer carry out activities as a member of Limitless, and we settled the matter so Limitless could continue on with 5 members in the future.



We made multiple requests to Yoon Hee Seok to carry out the necessary procedures to terminate his contract with our agency, but we haven't been able to complete the process as Yoon Hee Seok has yet to give us his position on 'contract termination' until now.



Some aspects of the controversial social media post that Yoon Hee Seok shared today are different than the truth.



Though we can't speak more on the reasons for Yoon Hee Seok leaving the group as it would infringe on his personal privacy, we wish to state that we are considering legal action against any broader interpretations or the spread of false information related to this.



We also request people stop posting malicious comments about Yoon Hee Seok and the other Limitless members.



Lastly, we are apologetic for causing concern to those who love Limitless, and we'll not hold back on our support for Limitless' continued activities in the future with 5 members.



We also ask for your continued support for the 5 members of Limitless, who are sweating day and night to return with maturity and sincere music."