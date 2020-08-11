EXID's Hani and Song Jae Rim join upcoming drama 'Not Yet 30' starring CNBLUE's Minhyuk & Jung In Sun

EXID's Hani and Song Jae Rim have joined the upcoming drama 'Not Yet 30'.



CNBLUE's Minhyuk and Jung In Sun were previously confirmed for the Kakao M series as the leads Seo Ji Won and Lee Seung Yoo. Hani is taking on the role of anchor Lee Ran Joo who's been best friends with Seo Ji Won since they were kids, while Song Jae Rim is starring as director Cha Do Hoon who adapts Seo Ji Won's webtoon into a movie.



Things take a turn when Lee Ran Joo finds romance with a younger man, and Cha Do Hoon begins opening up to Seo Ji Won.



'Not Yet 30' features 15 episodes, 20 minutes each, and it's scheduled to start filming this month.

