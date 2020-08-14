Ravi, Namjoo & Kang Seung Sik drop 'Summer Memories' MV for '2020 Cool Summer Project'

VIXX' Ravi, A Pink's Namjoo, and Kang Seung Sik have dropped their official music video for "Summer Memories"!



The MV features a beachside vibe and lyrics for the collaboration track.



"Summer Memories" ("That Summer") marks part 4 of the ongoing '2020 Cool Summer Project' collaboration remake series. Ravi, Red Velvet's Yeri, and AB6IX's Jeon Woong worked together for a remake of Cool's "Woman On The Beach", TEEN TOP's Niel, A Pink's Namjoo, and Nam Do Hyun covered Cool's "Destiny", and Ravi, Yeri, and Kim Woo Seok covered "Sorrow".



Watch Ravi, Namjoo, and Kang Seuk Sik's "Summer Memories" MV above, and make sure to turn on the English captions to see the lyrics!

