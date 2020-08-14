19

1

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 15 hours ago

Ravi, Namjoo & Kang Seung Sik drop 'Summer Memories' MV for '2020 Cool Summer Project'

VIXX' Ravi, A Pink's Namjoo, and Kang Seung Sik have dropped their official music video for "Summer Memories"!

The MV features a beachside vibe and lyrics for the collaboration track. 

"Summer Memories" ("That Summer") marks part 4 of the ongoing '2020 Cool Summer Project' collaboration remake series. Ravi, Red Velvet's Yeri, and AB6IX's Jeon Woong worked together for a remake of Cool's "Woman On The Beach", TEEN TOP's Niel, A Pink's Namjoo, and Nam Do Hyun covered Cool's "Destiny", and Ravi, Yeri, and Kim Woo Seok covered "Sorrow".

Watch Ravi, Namjoo, and Kang Seuk Sik's "Summer Memories" MV above, and make sure to turn on the English captions to see the lyrics!

DMV2DMZ165 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

I decided to watch the MV just because I wanted to hear Namjoo's voice. There is one little repetitive element that nags through most of song that takes away from how breezy and very enjoyable this song could have been.

xx-jenn-xx1,679 pts 14 hours ago 0
14 hours ago

seungsik my victon bias...you sexy man you yesssss...his voice is so incredible

