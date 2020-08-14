77

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 15 hours ago

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa wins #1 + Performances from August 14th 'Music Bank'!

AKP STAFF

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On this week's episode, Zinigo debuted with "I Feel Good", Kang Daniel returned with "Who U Are", (G)I-DLE made a comeback with "DUMDi DUMDi", Cherry Bullet came back with "Aloha Oe", Rocket Punch made their comeback with "Juicy", ENOi came back with "W.A.Y (Where Are You)", Saturday returned with "D.B.D.B.DIB", 1Team made a comeback with "ULLAELI KKOLLAELI", and Ahn Ye Eun returned with "Trumpet Creeper". 

As for the nominees, MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa and BLACKPINK were up against each other, but it was MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa who took the win with "Maria". Congratulations to MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa!

There were also performances by ATEEZAprilSoyuJessiEric NamWayVSook HeangTOO, and XRO 

Check out the performances below!

===
WINNER:

==

DEBUT: Zinigo


==

COMEBACK: Kang Daniel


==

COMEBACK: (G)I-DLE


==

COMEBACK: Cherry Bullet


==

COMEBACK: Rocket Punch


==

COMEBACK: ENOi


==

COMEBACK: Saturday


==

COMEBACK: 1Team


==

COMEBACK: Ahn Ye Eun


===

ATEEZ


==

April


==

Soyu


==

Jessi


==

Eric Nam


==

WayV


==

Sook Heang


==

TOO


==

XRO


===

  1. MAMAMOO
  2. Hwa Sa
  3. MUSIC BANK
efem2,855 pts 11 hours ago 1
11 hours ago

Allkpop please fix your article - Kang Daniel won this week's Music Bank while Hwasa won last week's. It's really unfortunate that you excluded this information.

3

thecookie227 pts 10 hours ago 0
10 hours ago

To clarfiy since AKP can't bother, this is the episode that didn't air last week, so Hwasa is the winner of last week's Music Bank and Kang Daniel is the winner of this week. So congratulations to Hwasa and Daniel! I don't know why AKP deleted the tweet that said Kang Daniel is the winner of this week since that one was correct...weird.

