MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa wins #1 + Performances from August 14th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On this week's episode, Zinigo debuted with "I Feel Good", Kang Daniel returned with "Who U Are", (G)I-DLE made a comeback with "DUMDi DUMDi", Cherry Bullet came back with "Aloha Oe", Rocket Punch made their comeback with "Juicy", ENOi came back with "W.A.Y (Where Are You)", Saturday returned with "D.B.D.B.DIB", 1Team made a comeback with "ULLAELI KKOLLAELI", and Ahn Ye Eun returned with "Trumpet Creeper".



As for the nominees, MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa and BLACKPINK were up against each other, but it was MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa who took the win with "Maria". Congratulations to MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa!



There were also performances by ATEEZ, April, Soyu, Jessi, Eric Nam, WayV, Sook Heang, TOO, and XRO.

