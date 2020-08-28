Kwanghee blows up over fan selling old ZE:A merchandise

Kwanghee blew up over a former fan selling old ZE:A merchandise.



On the August 28th episode of 'Nego King', Kwanghee learned how to sell used items through online auctions, and he came across a former ZE:A fan selling old merchandise, including an album, shopping bag, and banner. Kwanghee expressed disappointment, shouting, "You should've cherished it!"



He added, "Instead of doing this, you should've just used it as a coaster." When asked why she chose to sell the merchandise, the fan stated honestly, "You haven't made a comeback in a long time, so I was wrapping up my time as a major fan. I tried to sell the merchandise online, but they wouldn't sell."



After finding out the fan was trying to sell the items for 10,000 Won ($8.45 USD), Kwanghee offered to give her 100,000 Won ($84.54) instead. When asked why, he said, "I have pride too, you know."



