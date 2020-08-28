VAV mark up their hands in 'Made for Two' teaser images & title song spoiler

VAV have revealed their teaser images for 'Made for Two' along with a spoiler for their title song.



In the teasers, the VAV members mark up their hands in black ink, and together they form the message "Made for Two". The group have also dropped an audio spoiler for their upcoming title song, which drops on September 15 KST.



Take a look at VAV's teasers below! What do you think of their "Made for Two" spoiler?