9

5

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

VAV mark up their hands in 'Made for Two' teaser images & title song spoiler

AKP STAFF

VAV have revealed their teaser images for 'Made for Two' along with a spoiler for their title song.

In the teasers, the VAV members mark up their hands in black ink, and together they form the message "Made for Two". The group have also dropped an audio spoiler for their upcoming title song, which drops on September 15 KST.

Take a look at VAV's teasers below! What do you think of their "Made for Two" spoiler? 

  1. VAV
  2. MADE FOR TWO
2 289 Share 64% Upvoted

1

quark123958,941 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

not my dumbass trying to piece together the title from the pictures before I read the title in the article 🤣

Share

0

xx-jenn-xx2,939 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

New Vav stuff ooooh i need some st. van in my ilfe!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND