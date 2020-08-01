2

Jessi drops 'NUNU NANA' choreography practice video

Jessi has dropped her choreography practice video for "NUNU NANA"!

In the video, the camera zooms in and out as Jessi and her dancers go over the moves for the high-energy hip hop track, and at the end, she says everyone did perfectly. "NUNU NANA" is a track from Jessi's third mini album 'NUNA', and Jessi herself had a hand in writing the lyrics.

Watch Jessi's "NUNU NANA" choreography practice video above and her MV featuring Lee Hyori here if you missed it


 

