Soyu reveals dance practice video for 'Gotta Go'

Soyu revealed a dance practice video for "Gotta Go"!



In the video, Soyu and her dancers go over the energetic choreography for her latest track with a banner in hand. "Gotta Go" marks her first new album in approximately a year and 9 months after the release of her first full album 'Re:Fresh' in 2018.



Watch Soyu's "Gotta Go" dance practice video above and her MV here if you missed it.

