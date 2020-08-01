Soyu revealed a dance practice video for "Gotta Go"!
In the video, Soyu and her dancers go over the energetic choreography for her latest track with a banner in hand. "Gotta Go" marks her first new album in approximately a year and 9 months after the release of her first full album 'Re:Fresh' in 2018.
Watch Soyu's "Gotta Go" dance practice video above and her MV here if you missed it.
2
1
Posted by34 minutes ago
Soyu reveals dance practice video for 'Gotta Go'
Soyu revealed a dance practice video for "Gotta Go"!
0 312 Share 67% Upvoted
Log in to comment