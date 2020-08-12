Jay Park, Sik-K, pH-1, Woodie Gochild, HAON & Trade L group up in 'Cypher' MV

Jay Park, Sik-K, pH-1, Woodie Gochild, HAON, and Trade L have dropped their music video for "Cypher".
In the MV, the H1GHR MUSIC labelmates group up for a cypher style rap. "Cypher" is about how they've arrived as rappers, and it serves as a preview for the label's first compilation albums 'REDTAPE: H1GHR', which drops on September 2 KST, and 'BLUETAPE: H1GHR', which drops on September 16.
What do you think of the H1GHR MUSIC crew's "Cypher"?
