Music Video
Music Video

Jay Park, Sik-K, pH-1, Woodie Gochild, HAON & Trade L group up in 'Cypher' MV

Jay Park, Sik-K, pH-1, Woodie Gochild, HAON, and Trade L have dropped their music video for "Cypher".

In the MV, the H1GHR MUSIC labelmates group up for a cypher style rap. "Cypher" is about how they've arrived as rappers, and it serves as a preview for the label's first compilation albums 'REDTAPE: H1GHR', which drops on September 2 KST, and 'BLUETAPE: H1GHR', which drops on September 16.

What do you think of the H1GHR MUSIC crew's "Cypher"?

  1. Jay Park
  2. Sik-K
  3. PH-1
  4. WOODIE GOCHILD
  5. HAON
  6. TRADE L
  7. CYPHER
DMV2DMZ164 pts 11 hours ago 0
I'll check out the comps and see what the beats are like. Is there any Hip-Hop/Rap music charts in South Korea? There are some talented rappers outside of the mainstream scene that deserve some shine.

