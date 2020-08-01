13

Music Video
1Team drop 'ULLAELI KKOLLAELI' performance MV

1Team have dropped their performance music video for "ULLAELI KKOLLAELI"!

In the performance video, 1Team dance their way through all their MV sets. "ULLAELI KKOLLAELI", composed and written by BC, is an upbeat track with rock influence about moving on with your life despite setbacks.

Watch 1Team's performance MV above and their previous MV here if you missed it. 


  1. 1Team
  2. ULLAELI KKOLLAELI
