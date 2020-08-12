Cosmic Girls' Eunseo to play bullied student in web drama 'Dalgona'

Cosmic Girls' Eunseo has been confirmed as the lead of the web drama 'Dalgona'.



On August 12, King Kong by Starship confirmed the reports of Eunseo's casting, stating, "Eunseo is challenging herself to the lead role of Song Minah in the web drama 'Dalgona'. She plans to show you the best image of herself, so please look forward to it and give it a lot of interest."



'Dalgona' will center around high school students who are searching for true friendship. Eunseo's character Song Minah studies abroad after being bullied, and though she has a bright and optimistic personality, it's obvious the past still haunts her when she returns to South Korea.



The Cosmic Girls member previously starred in the 2018 web drama 'Life Book Cafe'.



'Dalgona' is expected to premiere this September on Naver TV.

