KARD's Somin strongly denies false product placement advertising in her 'Minny J' YouTube channel

On August 7, KARD member Somin released an official statement via through her YouTube channel 'Minny J Somin' in order to deny recently raised accusations of false product placement ads.

Numerous popular YouTubers are currently facing severe backlash from viewers for partaking in false product placement advertising. Many popular YouTube stars have issued lengthy apologies after admitting to product placement advertising without warning, and some stars have even declared their retirement from YouTube broadcasts as a result of the backlash.

In her statement via her 'Minny J Somin' YouTube channel, Somin clarified that she has never lied to viewers with false product placement advertising. She explained, "Back on May 14, I introduced viewers to various products in a video called 'My 10 Favorite Things', including a certain 'XXX' product. After I published this video, I was contacted by 'XXX' company, asking to use footage from my video as advertisement. I decided to accept the company's offer and received compensation for usage of this footage."

Somin continued, "It was not a paid product placement ad at the time of upload, but as I received compensation for advertisement purposes after uploading the video, I decided to change the description of this video in question with the tag, 'This video contains advertisement'. At the same time that I included this description in the video, I also took out the part of the title which stated, 'Bought with my own money'. All of this took place after I uploaded the video on May 14, but before product placements ads began causing a controversy on June 18. However, many people raised suspicions regarding this video as they accused me of changing the title and description only after the controversy."

Finally, Somin promised viewers, "My YouTube channel 'Minny J Somin' has always clearly identified any content which includes paid advertising, in addition to labeling any videos which do not contain advertising as 'This video does not include any advertising'. I am currently very aware of the serious controversy surrounding many YouTube channels using false product placement ads, and will continue to do my best to not disappoint my viewers."





You can find Somin's 'My 10 Favorite Things' including skincare products, cosmetic products, shoes, and more, below.





