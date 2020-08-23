ATEEZ drops 'THANXX' individual concept photos for Yunho, Yeonsang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho

The release of ATEEZ's "THANXX" MV is less than a day away!

In the hours after the KQ Entertainment boy group released individual concept photos for members Hongjoong and Seonghwa, teasers for the remaining members Yunho, Yeonsang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho were also revealed. In the images, each member is wearing their 'bad boy meets schoolboy' look for the upcoming "THANXX" music video, posing confidently for the camera.



Meanwhile, "THANXX" is set for release on August 24. The song is the second title track off of their most current mini album 'ZERO: FEVER Part 1.'



Check out the members' teaser images below, and click here for Seonghwa and Hongjoong's teasers!