Although Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi's "Monster" has been released on music platforms, the official MV is nowhere to be found.

As fans are wondering where the music video is, SM Entertainment has announced that the music video has been delayed and will be released on July 7 at 12 pm KST.

Red Velvet - IRENE & SEULGI 'Monster' MV will be released on 7/7 at 12PM (KST).



Please excuse the inconvenience caused by the delay, and thank you for your understanding and support. — Red Velvet (@RVsmtown) July 6, 2020

Stay tuned for the full release!