'Produce 101' & 'Mix Nine' contestant Huh Chan Mi shines under 'Lights' in solo debut MV

'Produce 101' and 'Mix Nine' contestant Huh Chan Mi has dropped her music video for "Lights".



In the MV, Huh Chan Mi shines under lights in a cathedral and comes across a glittering gem. "Lights" is the survival show contestant's solo debut track from her first digital single 'Highlight' after recently signing with FirstOne Entertainment.



Watch Huh Chan Mi's "Lights" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.