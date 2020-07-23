13

Music Video
'Produce 101' & 'Mix Nine' contestant Huh Chan Mi shines under 'Lights' in solo debut MV

'Produce 101' and 'Mix Nine' contestant Huh Chan Mi has dropped her music video for "Lights".

In the MV, Huh Chan Mi shines under lights in a cathedral and comes across a glittering gem. "Lights" is the survival show contestant's solo debut track from her first digital single 'Highlight' after recently signing with FirstOne Entertainment.

Watch Huh Chan Mi's "Lights" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

1,166 Share 65% Upvoted

I had to do a double take, I was surprised when I saw she actually got to debut. This has to be said considering the different scandals she's had as well as her age. I was more shocked that a company invested in her all that considered. But the video looks good, very nice quality coming from a smaller company, and the song is nice by the standards of what we've heard from different solo artists. We can't know how well she'll be received thus far, but we'll just have to wait and see. She's not my favorite, but I know she's worked SO HARD to break into the industry, so I'm happy for her to have finally gotten a real shot at it.

