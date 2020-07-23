Jessi talks about her experience at 'Grammy Awards' after-party

Jessi discussed her experience at the 'Grammy Awards' after-party earlier this year.



On July 23, the rapper featured as the latest guest on 'Bob Bless You 2' where she opened about being the only Asian female guest at the event. Jessi expressed, "I was invited to the 'Grammy Awards' after-party. I didn't know, but I was the only Asian woman there. I was proud of myself, but there were a lot of eyes on me. The checks were no joke. The moment I entered, all the women glared at me. I was the shortest too. Jang Do Yeon unni's height was average there."



She continued, "No matter where I go in the world, I'm not discouraged. There is a lot of racism, but you shouldn't be discouraged by that. I have no intention to work around an uncomfortable person. I'm just an X with no manners," referring to the lyrics from her 2019 track "Who Dat B".



In other news, Jessi is making a comeback with her third mini album on July 30 KST.



