Jeon So Mi talks about how BLACKPINK's Lisa and Jisoo gave her support for 'What You Waiting For' comeback

Jeon So Mi revealed how BLACKPINK's Lisa and Jisoo gave her support for her comeback with "What You Waiting For".



In the making-of video for her "What You Waiting For" music video, Jeon So Mi was visited by Lisa and Jisoo on set. On the July 29th episode of 'Idol Radio', the former IOI star expressed, "[Their visit] gave me a lot of strength. I feel bored and lonely a lot because I'm filming on my own, but they came. They were people I could talk to, and we played around together."



When asked who she was most grateful for lately, Jeon So Mi answered Jisoo and Lisa, explaining, "Since I'm on my own, I don't have a member who can take photos of me, but when they came to take photos for me, I felt so grateful."



Have you seen Jeon So Mi's "What You Waiting For" MV?