Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Jessi gives her honest opinion on cosmetic surgery

Jessi gave her honest opinion about cosmetic surgery on 'Radio Star'.

On the July 29th 'No Filter, No Breaks' special, Jessi featured as a guest alongside former Sugar member Ayumi, who expressed, "I was told that my appearance changed multiple times on other TV shows. Of course, I got older, but it's true I underwent cosmetic surgery. I can't say that I didn't, but I didn't do as much as people think. My eyes are the same. I didn't do my nose. It wasn't a grand project. The procedures were done little by little. I did double eyelids when I promoted as a part of Sugar."

Jessi then said, "I'm against plastic surgery now. People think I've done a lot of plastic surgery. I had eye and nose surgery, and I got lip fillers done. I put in a filler 5 years ago, and people said it was too much. That's why I got them all removed recently. I've done everything I could do, and I've gotten things removed. No one's perfect."

In other news, Jessi made a comeback with "NUNU NANA" featuring Lee Hyori.

  Jessi
iamdorathexplora155 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

It's great that she's more confident about herself now, but I think she removed the plastic surgery for the wrong reason. She said that because other people told her it was too much. I think she should have done it because she wanted to and not because other people wanted her to.

Ohboy6912,356 pts 28 minutes ago 1
28 minutes ago

Boobs are fake too, and possibly her butt, since they were already talking about it. Her being against plastic surgery after it helped her get where she is now (it's not just her music, let's be real, people talk a lot about her looks) is just silly. There's nothing wrong with plastic surgery if you do it for the right reasons.

