Jessi gives her honest opinion on cosmetic surgery

Jessi gave her honest opinion about cosmetic surgery on 'Radio Star'.



On the July 29th 'No Filter, No Breaks' special, Jessi featured as a guest alongside former Sugar member Ayumi, who expressed, "I was told that my appearance changed multiple times on other TV shows. Of course, I got older, but it's true I underwent cosmetic surgery. I can't say that I didn't, but I didn't do as much as people think. My eyes are the same. I didn't do my nose. It wasn't a grand project. The procedures were done little by little. I did double eyelids when I promoted as a part of Sugar."



Jessi then said, "I'm against plastic surgery now. People think I've done a lot of plastic surgery. I had eye and nose surgery, and I got lip fillers done. I put in a filler 5 years ago, and people said it was too much. That's why I got them all removed recently. I've done everything I could do, and I've gotten things removed. No one's perfect."



In other news, Jessi made a comeback with "NUNU NANA" featuring Lee Hyori.



