Yeo Jin Goo says he'll go anywhere if IU calls?

Yeo Jin Goo revealed he's willing to go anywhere if IU calls him.



On the July 30th episode of 'House on Wheels', IU featured as a guest after her former 'Hotel Del Luna' castmate Yeo Jin Goo invited her on the show. She expressed, "I think this area is really nice at this time of year. Even if you just lie down. Yeo Jin Goo is not the type to ask for anything, but he asked me to come on the show. There are times that I feel grateful when someone asks me for a favor, so I came on the show."



When his 'House on Wheels' castmates commented that Yeo Jin Goo seemed quieter than usual, IU commented, "I think he's worried about me a lot. He keeps asking me if I'm not too tired." She then said, "I came all the way to Mungyeong, so where will you go if I call you?"



Yeo Jin Goo answered, "I'd think about going abroad. I'd go anywhere if noona asks."



Did you watch IU and Yeo Jin Goo on 'Hotel Del Luna'?

