Jeon So Mi is falling over you in 'What You Waiting For' MV

Jeon So Mi has dropped her music video for "What You Waiting For"!



In the MV, Jeon So Mi escapes her messy jail room until she breaks herself out to take on the city. "What You Waiting For" is a dance track produced by Teddy about a girl falling in love.



Check out Jeon So Mi's "What You Waiting For" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.