Music Video
Jeon So Mi is falling over you in 'What You Waiting For' MV

AKP STAFF

Jeon So Mi has dropped her music video for "What You Waiting For"!

In the MV, Jeon So Mi escapes her messy jail room until she breaks herself out to take on the city. "What You Waiting For" is a dance track produced by Teddy about a girl falling in love.

Check out Jeon So Mi's "What You Waiting For" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

18

nengispie-57 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

Everything about this song is beautiful!! Props to Teddy and Somi

12

-ashley793 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

this song seems more fit for her vocals than birthday. whilst birthday was a really good song, it seemed to hard for her vocal range and she sometimes couldnt hit the notes when performing and had to push them out. i like this song, and she seems more comfortable singing it. its a yes from me!

