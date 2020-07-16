Jeon So Mi cuts the line in 1st 'What You Waiting For' MV teaser

Jeon So Mi is skipping the line to go on with her business, in a dreamlike first MV teaser for her comeback single "What You Waiting For"!

Jeon So Mi's first ever comeback title track since her solo debut last year, "What You Waiting For" was composed by Teddy, R.Tee, 24, and So Mi herself with lyrics also by So Mi, Teddy, and Danny Chung. The full single will be out this July 22 at 6 PM KST.

What do you think of the mysterious vibe of the "What You Waiting For" MV teaser so far?