Idol group members Honey & K of H5 test positive for COVID19 after musical performance in Japan

Idol group members Honey (36) and K (35) of H5 have tested positive for COVID19, the group's agency announced on July 16.

Made up of Korean members Honey, K, Ren, and Doha, H5 currently promotes as an idol group in Japan. According to the group's agency, H5 members Honey, K and Ren were recently advised to participate in COVID19 testing after a cluster of approximately 30 new cases were discovered among audience members and staff of a theater in Tokyo. Honey, K, and Ren were advised to receive testing as they are performing cast members of the musical 'The Jinro - Who Is the Flower Boy Wolf Idol?', which was playing at this Tokyo theater.



Of the three stars, members Honey and K ultimately tested positive for COVID19. Originally, as the two stars were not showing symptoms, their first test kit results came out as negative; however, after a more precise PCR test, their results came out positive, H5's agency indicated.



Honey is currently staying at a designated quarantine location, while K is quarantining himself at home. Ren, who tested negative, is also following self-quarantine measures at home. Finally, H5's agency apologized to fans for causing concerns.

