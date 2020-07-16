20

4

Teaser
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Kang Daniel teases a powerful hip-hop transformation in 'Magenta' comeback trailer

AKP STAFF

It looks like Kang Daniel plans on returning as a stylish hip-hop solo artist with his upcoming 2nd mini album, 'Magenta'!

In a brief teaser trailer clip released above, the singer shares flashes of the busy preparation process behind his upcoming 'Magenta' comeback, from recording in the studio, to practicing choreography, etc. Previously, Kang Daniel announced that his new mini album would contain a total of 6 tracks including a pre-release single "Waves" feat. Simon DJamie, title track "Who U Are", plus more. 

Kang Daniel's comeback pre-release single "Waves" feat. Simon D & Jamie drops this coming July 27 at 6 PM KST. Afterward, his 2nd mini album 'Magenta' is set for release on August 3 at 6 PM KST. Can't wait!

  1. Kang Daniel
7 1,995 Share 83% Upvoted

4

Lxcaox817360 pts 45 minutes ago 0
45 minutes ago

Anticipation for #MAGENTA just amplified - Im ready for intense & powerful Kang Daniel!D

Share

2

dacry23734 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

Dios!!! Los 15 segundos ms maravillosos!!! Melodia y coreografa 1210%

Ya no quiero esperar ms por MAGENTA


# #KANGDANIEL #20200803 #MAGENTA # #

@konnect_danielk

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND