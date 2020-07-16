Kang Daniel teases a powerful hip-hop transformation in 'Magenta' comeback trailer

It looks like Kang Daniel plans on returning as a stylish hip-hop solo artist with his upcoming 2nd mini album, 'Magenta'!

In a brief teaser trailer clip released above, the singer shares flashes of the busy preparation process behind his upcoming 'Magenta' comeback, from recording in the studio, to practicing choreography, etc. Previously, Kang Daniel announced that his new mini album would contain a total of 6 tracks including a pre-release single "Waves" feat. Simon D & Jamie, title track "Who U Are", plus more.

Kang Daniel's comeback pre-release single "Waves" feat. Simon D & Jamie drops this coming July 27 at 6 PM KST. Afterward, his 2nd mini album 'Magenta' is set for release on August 3 at 6 PM KST. Can't wait!