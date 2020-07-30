6

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

(G)I-DLE drops their first M/V teaser for "DUMDi DUMDi"

The first music video teaser for (G)I-DLE's "DUMDi DUMDi" has been released on July 31st at midnight KST. 

The teaser starts off at a barren desert as a short excerpt displays on the screen reading: "When the sun strikes the heart of the desert, six wandering souls come across each other at an outdated motel where human vestiges are barely traceable. There is a special life story behind each soul, and together, they end up spending the most burningly compelling day of their lives."

Then the music video teaser then ends with a member arriving at the outdated motel as another member looks out the window of that motel.

(G)I-DLE will be releasing their single soon on August 3rd KST. So stay tuned for more updates to come!

What little of the song we hear songs good, but man I'm starting to have a hard time keeping all these onomatopoeia song titles straight.

