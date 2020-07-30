(G)I-DLE drops their first M/V teaser for "DUMDi DUMDi"

The first music video teaser for (G)I-DLE's "DUMDi DUMDi" has been released on July 31st at midnight KST.

The teaser starts off at a barren desert as a short excerpt displays on the screen reading: "When the sun strikes the heart of the desert, six wandering souls come across each other at an outdated motel where human vestiges are barely traceable. There is a special life story behind each soul, and together, they end up spending the most burningly compelling day of their lives."

Then the music video teaser then ends with a member arriving at the outdated motel as another member looks out the window of that motel.

(G)I-DLE will be releasing their single soon on August 3rd KST. So stay tuned for more updates to come!