ITZY drops a Western style comeback poster for 'NOT SHY'

Earlier in June, JYP Entertainment announced that ITZY was going to make a comeback. Right now on July 31st at midnight KST, ITZY dropped a comeback poster!

The poster shows an old auto supply store that seems to be in the Wild West surrounded by nothing except the desert. It's all in black and white with only the word 'Not Shy' and the comeback date in red.

Many fans have been waiting for ITZY's comeback and are not excited to see the comeback poster.

ITZY will be making a comeback on August 17th at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more updates and teasers to come!