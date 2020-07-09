EXO-SC's Sehun solo track music video "On Me" released

EXO-SC released another solo track MV before the release of their full album '1 Billion Views'.

Just yesterday, they released a solo track MV for Chanyeol. This time they released a music video for Sehun's solo track "On Me". The music video begins with a hip hop beat with a deep base as dancers dance to the beat. Sehun appears from the background as he raps with his charismatic voice. Sehun is seen dancing throughout the video in different settings.

EXO-SC’s 1st album '1 Billion Views' will be released on July 13, 6 PM (KST).

Stay tuned for updates on their album release.

