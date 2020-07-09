20

EXO-SC's Sehun solo track music video "On Me" released

EXO-SC released another solo track MV before the release of their full album '1 Billion Views'.

Just yesterday, they released a solo track MV for Chanyeol. This time they released a music video for Sehun's solo track "On Me". The music video begins with a hip hop beat with a deep base as dancers dance to the beat. Sehun appears from the background as he raps with his charismatic voice. Sehun is seen dancing throughout the video in different settings.

EXO-SC’s 1st album '1 Billion Views' will be released on July 13, 6 PM (KST).

Stay tuned for updates on their album release.

nunyabsnss 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Like, OH MY GOD, I did not expect that at all!! Why are EXO-SC surprising me with every single song and killing it too! This song is a freaking bop, Sehun has grown so much as an artist and he is really shining here. Anyone who wants to criticized his skills needs to take several seats. Also, main dancer Sehun was all up in that video and slayed every move. Love love love it and cannot wait for the album.

Isratjahan 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

SC is really going all the way for this album. I love this MV. I am proud of you Sehun.

