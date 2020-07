GFriend released an official teaser for their music video "Apple", which will be their title song for their upcoming album '回: Song of the Sirens'.

The teaser begins with Eunha laying on a bed of flowers looking sultry as she stares into the camera. The teaser also snippets of the music video with the rest of the members looking alluring as well.



'回: Song of the Sirens' will be released on July 13th, 6 PM KST.

Don't miss out and stayed tuned for more updates!