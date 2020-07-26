April members go on a summer vacation in MV teaser for 'Now or Never'

April has dropped the official MV teaser for "Now or Never".

On July 27 at midnight KST, the girl group unveiled the teaser for their upcoming special album 'Hello Summer'. In the teaser, the girls take off to the coastline and have their own summer party inside a pool near the ocean. The bright blue colors and the girls' floating pizza tubes add to the vibrant summer atmosphere.

Would you like to go on a virtual summer party with April? Stay tuned for the full drop of the album on April 29 KST!