Ailee, Ravi & Newkidd drop uplifting MV for 'Me Me We' feat. artists across Asia

Ailee, VIXX' Ravi, and Newkidd dropped an uplifting music video for "Me Me We" featuring artists across Asia.



"Me Me We" was released as a global project to cheer on everyone overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic, and it sends a message of hope to listeners. Along with K-pop artists Ailee, Ravi, and Newkidd, Indonesian R&B artist Rahmania Astrini, Malaysian singer-songwriter Aizat Amdan, Vietnamese band Chillies, Thai artist PAAM, and Filipino rapper Quest featured in the track.



Watch the "Me Me We" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!