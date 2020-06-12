VAV drop special MV for 'You Taught Me Love'

VAV have dropped a special music video for "You Taught Me Love".



In the MV, the group members serenade their fans with the track produced by VAV member Lou. "You Taught Me Love" was released as a special gift to fans, and it's about the feelings you have for someone who taught you how to love.



Watch VAV's special video for "You Taught Me Love" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



